Shelby County District Attorney: Texas Rangers are investigating JP

Shelby County's district attorney confirmed Tuesday that the Texas Rangers' Public Integrity Unit is investigating Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Jenny Hicks.

Shelby County District Attorney Stephen Shires said that the former mayor of Tenaha brought to his attention a small number of traffic cases through the municipal court. The resolutions of those cases looked suspicious, and Shires turned the matter over to the Texas Rangers' Public Integrity Unit, he said.

Shires said his office is awaiting more information to determine what happened and how to proceed. He did not go into any detail about what the charges might be.

"This is an ongoing, pending investigation," Shires said. "There had not been an arrest. My only comment on this matter is that I am awaiting additional information, and I will take any appropriate steps once I have all the facts."

