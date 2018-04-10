Lufkin forestry center recognized in 103rd TX A&M Forest Service anniversary

The Texas A&M Forest Service is celebrating 103 years of service. As part of the recognition, the service profiled its Lufkin office branch, the Cuddlipp Forestry Center.

John Boyette, who has worked at the forest service for 38 years, started his career working at the Cudlipp Forestry Center. He said he soon found out how important the facility was

"A lot of the things that we do nowadays were pioneered there," Boyette said. "A lot of the firefighting techniques and equipment came out of some of the work there at Cudlipp."

The center was also home to a sign-making program whose work can be seen in the 1940s picture, that was shared recently on the service's social media.

Bill Oates, the associate director of the service, said each type of sign came back to the same purpose.

"They were there to not only mark our offices, but really more importantly, to provide a mechanism to educate the public about conservation and protection of the forest resources," Oates said.

The Division of Forest Products Research was also thought up in Lufkin, as a way to make the forestry industry more efficient.

"What is now known as the Cudlipp Forestry Center was really the center of just about everything that went on in our agency, back in the day," Oates said.

Within the last few years, the forestry center has housed programs that support volunteer firefighters and other forms of fire education.

