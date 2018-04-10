Lufkin forest service branch to relocate to Hudson

The Cuddlip Forestry Center will be closing soon and relocating its staff and programs to the Texas A&M Forest Service office in Hudson.

According to the associate director of the service, the move should improve the performance of their programs.

"In a way, it's sad," said Bill Oates. "It's change. But, it's a good change, in that, I think it will make our agency more effective and more responsive to the public in these new facilities."

The forest service says the move, which is planned for this summer, is also based on how old the buildings are.

The money made from selling the land will go towards building new facilities in Hudson.

