Pack takes down Montgomery in extra innings, Douglass silents Alto

The Lufkin Panthers have been in tight games all district long and had trouble finding ways to win. That changed on Tuesday night.

The Pack took their game against Montgomery into extra innings tied at 1. Tanner Green had a stellar game, going 7 innings. Green had seven strikeouts and only gave up six hits. Coach John Cobb gave the ball to Dilon McDuffie as the game went to the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, The Panther bats would come alive with Montgomery just needing one out to get out of the inning. Green would get a two run RBI single. McDuffie would then knock in Green to make it 4-1. The Bears would only get one run in their final chance at bat.

McDuffie would get 4 strikeouts in his two innings of work and would allow one run on his way to getting the win. Lufkin is now 2-4 in district play.

In Alto, the Yellowjackets lost a key district game to Douglass 2-0.

Douglass'Wyatt Tucker had 13strikeouts and gave up just 2 hits in 7 innings of work. Hunter Bush had nine Ks for the Yellowjackets.

Nacogdoches was in Whitehouse and lost 2-0 to the Wildcats. Dallardsville Big Sandy beat Evadale 10-4. Central took out Newton 10-4.

In Softball action Garrison beat Corrigan 8-4. Central easily won over Hemphill 16-0. Timpson beat Alto 5-4.

