SFA looking to take steps forward in 2018-19 season

The SFA basketball program is looking to keep up the momentum from this past season.

Both Kyle Keller, the men's coach, and Mark Kellogg, the women's coach, visited Tyler on Tuesday to speak to Alumni. The men are coming off of a season where they were able to make a historic run through the Southland Conference Tournament and their fourth NCAA National Tournament appearance in five years.

The team is losing three key seniors in Ivan Canette, Ty Charles and Leon Gilmore III but they have plenty of depth returning and two key freshmen coming in, Jock Hughes and Mitchell Seraille.

"We made a big jump this year," Keller said. "I told my staff that if we are going to challenge our players to get better than we have to get better. We shouldn't have to settle. We are only going to grow and keep getting better. Getting a four star recruit at SFA is unheard of. I attribute that to what we have done in the past."

The Ladyjacks also had a good season. Under third year head coach Kellogg, the team collected the second seed in the Southland Tournament and made it to the Championship game before losing to Nicholls State. Through some luck, they were able to land one of the final spots in the WNIT Tournament and faced George Mason in the first round.

Kellogg believes a 25-7 record may be hard to come by but that is not a knock on his talent.

"We are going to schedule a little more difficult," Kellogg said. "Our Schedule will improve dramatically. Keller has talked about those SEC opponents. We are going to have a few ACC and Big 12 opponents. We may be a little more prepared for those close games and big moments."

The teams could be unveiling some new additions soon. The national signing period for basketball starts on Wednesday April 11.

