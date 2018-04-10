Nacogdoches All-Stars looking to snap losing streak in 10th annual Pineywoods Showdown

The Nacogdoches Girls' All-Stars are looking for redemption in the 10th annual Pineywoods Showdown.

The team has lost the last two games to the Angelina All Stars. They are hoping to snap the losing streak on April 19 at Central Heights High School.

"This is my first time to coach the game," Woden Head Coach Lance Taylor said. "I have been attending it for a few years at this is really special. It gives these girls a chance to come together. A lot of them know each other and are familiar with each other."

With most of the schools playing each other at some point, rivals will become teammates for one night. In some cases it is an end to the rivalry as careers wind down. This year it is a break for two players. Britney Thompson from Woden and Casie Hogan from Douglass always push each other on the court. For the game they will look to give the Angelina team headaches. After the game the two will go back to being rivals as Thompson will move on to play for Angelina College and Hogan will head south to Coastal Bend. Both are in Region XIV of the NJCAA.

"It is kind of like a cheat sheet I guess," Hogan said. "Maybe we will pick up on something but we are both going to learn more things once we go off to college."

The game does not end all rivalries. The Nacogdoches High players are looking to get a win and out shine the Lufkin High players. Lufkin knocked off Nacogdoches by 2 points in the season. The loss still stings.

"We just want to go out there and beat them," Keaudria Thorn said. It is our last chance to beat them."

For more on the Showdown:

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.