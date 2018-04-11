LIVE: Day two of testimony for CEO Mark Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before lawmakers again today after 87 million users were notified that their personal data and information had been compromised.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVESTREAM OF HEARING.

Zuckerberg already faced tough questions during a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing on Tuesday. Today, he’s testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Lawmakers are seeking answers from Zuckerberg on how Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, obtained the data.

Zuckerberg is testifying in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation at. Wednesday, Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

In his opening statement for the congressional hearings, he again apologized for the data breach on behalf of his company.

Read more about the data Cambridge Analytica obtained here.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.