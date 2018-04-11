VIDEO: Lufkin PD officers rescue baby possum from bathtub

In one particular home invasion case involving a four-legged suspect, officers with the Lufkin Police Department implemented a “catch and release” policy.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Cpl. Dale Dodd and Officer Sean Alexander responded to an animal complaint at a home on Southwood Drive at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. She said a woman called in to report that a baby possum had gotten itself trapped in her bathtub.

“Cpl. Dodd quickly escorted the little guy to a wooded area nearby, but not before he left a ‘present’ in her bathtub,” Pebsworth said.

Pebsworth joked that a criminal trespass warning was issued to the possum.

“This is the department’s first possum complaint this year, but officers removed possums from at least four homes in 2017,” Pebsworth said.

