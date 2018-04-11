Third car theft suspect in custody following manhunt in San Augustine County

Authorities in San Augustine County were involved in a manhunt most of the day Wednesday for the last of three suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle from Lufkin early Wednesday morning.

Two suspects were caught early on Wednesday, but Wade Jones evaded escape until early Wednesday evening. Sheriff Robert Cartwright says that Jones is in custody and faces numerous charges, including evading arrest and theft. He has outstanding arrest warrants from Angelina San Augustine counties.

San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright said that the search for the man began at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Johnathan Sowell with the San Augustine Police Department said that a vehicle was stolen from Lufkin at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victim's brother spotted the vehicle at a store in San Augustine and took the keys out of it.

When San Augustine police officers arrived on the scene, the three suspects fled on foot, Sowell said. He added that the two suspects who were in custody first were caught with the assistance of the San Augustine County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.