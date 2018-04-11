Angelina Girls All-Stars looking to stop offensive minded Nacogdoches for third straight Showdown win

Heading into the 10th annual Pineywoods Showdown, the Angelina County girls are looking to keep up the winning streak.

The team has won the past two games. The last time they lost was in 2015 by 4 points. Kirsten Hines from Hudson was the coach of that team and now she is looking to get some revenge.

"I want to be back," Hines said. "We fell just short by four so I got a little bitter streak going on and looking for a victory."

Hines' team is stacked this year with 11 of the 12 players appearing in the playoffs this past season.

"We have a high talent pool," Hines said. "We have played some of these schools. Diboll, Central, Lufkin, we played all of those schools this year. It is fun to see the kids in a different light and see them on your side and not the opponents."

The Nacogdoches side is not a walk-over opponent. Their squad has plenty of talent including Britney Thompson who led Woden to the state tournament in 2017 and to the regional finals in 2018.

"She is an all around threat," Hudson senior Madison Hawkins said. "She can shoot and she can drive. Hopefully Mycah McDonald can handle her."

McDonald is confident in her assignment and thinks the team will be on point when attacking the defense.

"I have played with a lot of [these girl] in AAU so it's almost like a reunion," McDonald said. "It is nice. We all have different talents."

The game between the two counties will be on April 19 at Central Heights High School. All the action starts at 6 pm.

