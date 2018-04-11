First Alert: Severe thunderstorms likely to fire up on Friday afternoon, evening

Damaging winds is our main threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, too.

There is a "medium" risk for severe weather for most of our area, which is a level 2 out of 4.

Another potent, spring storm system, will move into the plains this Friday. As it taps into some warm, unstable air over East Texas, we expect more strong-to-severe thunderstorms to ignite over our part of the state.

At this time, most of our KTRE viewing area is under a "medium" risk for severe weather, which is a level two out of four on our severe risk scale.

This notable risk for severe weather has prompted the issuance of another First Alert Weather Day for this Friday afternoon and evening.

The setup with this particular storm will be a bit different from the storm system that impacted our region last Friday evening. This time, we may see two rounds of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rather than one.

We may see a few scattered, severe thunderstorms develop along a dryline late Friday afternoon. These storms will not be widespread, but where they do form, they will more than likely be severe, capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including large hail and even isolated tornadoes.

A squall line will then develop and move into the Piney Woods late Friday night as the actual surface cold front pushes into our area. The main threat within the squall line will be damaging winds over 60 mph.

Since the storms will be moving through at a rapid pace, the rainfall potential will be around one-to-two inches, which will limit the overall flood threat.

These storms will be exiting into Louisiana and the upper Texas coast early Saturday morning, which will lead to clearing skies and a cool, but mostly sunny weekend.

With severe weather looking likely for the second Friday in a row, make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings for your area.

