Jury finds Lufkin man guilty in child molestation case

After about 10 hours of deliberations, an Angelina County jury has found a Lufkin man guilty of a charge in connection with child molestation.

The jury found Mauricio Cortez Chacon, 48, guilty of attempted sexual assault. They found him not guilty of a charge of indecency with a child.

The same jury will come back at a later date to determine Chacon’s punishment.

Chacon was arrested in Septemberof 2017 after a 16-year-old girl said Chacon tried to touch her inappropriately.

The jury deliberated the case from about 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and came back with the verdict around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

