Deputies searching after lawnmower, equipment stolen

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a theft case. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a theft case. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a theft case. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a theft case. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are searching for suspects after a homemade trailer, a lawnmower and weed eaters were stolen from a home.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office says the theft occurred Monday on 6th Street in Cushing, Texas.

An axle homemade trailer, a red snapper zero turn lawn mower and two weed eaters were taken from the home. NCSO believes the vehicle is a Chevrolet truck that is dark in color.

To provide information on the case, contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at 936-560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.