Dez Bryant set to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Friday

Friday the 13th could be a nightmare for Cowboy fans.

According to a report on the NFL's website, Dez Bryant is expected to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on that date, just days before the team begins off season workouts.

The former Lufkin wide receiver is set to make $12.5 million with a $16.5 million cap hit in 2018 for the team. During the offseason, Jones and other top Cowboy executives have been split on what to do with Bryant. Many rumors suggest the team will ask Bryant to take a pay cut.

Bryant has told Dallas media that he does not want to take a pay cut, but wants to stay with the team.

For several seasons Bryant was considered one of the top wide receivers in the league but he has not gone over 900-yards receiving in a season since signing his new contract in 2015.



