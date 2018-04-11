Chasing playoffs: Lady Roadrunners sweep NTCC

From AC Athletics

Nikki Whitehead fouled off seven pitches before finding one she liked. When she found it, she jumped on it.

Whitehead’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s opener lifted the Lady Roadrunners to a 4-2 win over Northeast Texas Community College, and Rachel Agnello added a grand slam in the nightcap to give AC an 8-0 win in five innings – and a sweep of the Lady Eagles.

Whitehead’s shot broke a 2-2 tie: The ball hit the top of the left-field fence and bounced into the screen, delaying her celebration for the moment.

The big blast helped AC starting pitcher Kiriany Hornberger earn the win in the circle after allowing just three NTCC hits and two earned runs. Hornberger struck out nine in earning the complete-game win.

In the nightcap, Brette Kohring led off the second inning with a double and scored on Agnello’s groundout for a 1-0 AC lead. The Lady ‘Runners then posted a five-run third inning behind Emilee Cernosek’s RBI single off the left-field wall and Agnello’s opposite-field blast for the grand slam. Fittingly, Whitehead finished off the Lady Eagles with a two-run double in the fifth to give AC the 8-0 win in five innings

AC starting pitcher Shelby Mixon earned her 12th win of the season, tossing a two-hit shutout.

The Lady Roadrunners (21-14, 9-7) will travel to Athens on Saturday to face Trinity Valley Community College in a doubleheader scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.