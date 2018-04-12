Affidavit: Lufkin man stalked woman, then sexually assaulted her at health club

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he stalked a woman and then sexually assaulted her in the parking lot of a health club.

Jacob Dale Rhoden, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge and a third-degree felony stalking charge. No bail amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim spoke to a Lufkin PD corporal on April 3. The woman told the LPD corporal that Rhoden had been following her, messaging her, calling her, and even sending her video of him driving by her home.

The Lufkin PD corporal told her to video or record her future interactions with Rhoden, the affidavit stated.

On April 4, the alleged victim filed an offense report with the Lufkin Police Department. She said Rhoden came to her place of work and aggressively started questioning her, the affidavit stated.

“Jane Doe reported to [the Lufkin PD officer who took the report] that she was fearful for herself and others because Rhoden told her he would hurt someone near her and if the police arrive, he would kill them with their own gun,” the affidavit stated.

A day later, the victim called the police and said that Rhoden showed up at Buffalo Wild Wings and drove by her home. According to the affidavit, a supplemental offense report stated that Rhoden was found at Walmart and given a criminal trespass warning for the woman’s property.

Another Lufkin PD corporal took the investigation over on April 10, the affidavit stated. When the LPD corporal contacted the alleged victim, she told him that she had a flash drive with evidence showing that Rhoden was stalking and harassing her.

According to the affidavit, Rhoden called the victim’s office line six times. Three of the calls were allegedly from a number associated with Rhoden and the other three were from “Private.” However, further investigation revealed that the “Private” calls came from Rhoden as well, the affidavit stated.

Another of the file the woman handed over to police contained seven voicemails that Rhoden allegedly left on the woman’s office line. In one of the voicemails, Rhoden said that even though the woman had blocked him, he had fake accounts, and he could still pull up the victim’s Instagram account, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit stated that one voicemail from Rhoden asked, “Why are never at your freaking desk, or are you just ignoring my call?” At one point, Rhoden allegedly disparaged the alleged victim’s mental capabilities.

In addition, the Lufkin PD corporal watched a video that Rhoden sent to the alleged victim, the affidavit stated. It allegedly shows Rhoden driving by the victim’s house.

“Rhoden can be heard saying, ‘Look at that, 0123 in the morning, and you still ain’t [expletive] home," the affidavit stated. Then Rhoden allegedly went off on an expletive-filled rant about the woman.

The Lufkin PD corporal also reviewed 17 Instagram posts from multiple usernames that the alleged victim said belonged to Rhoden, the affidavit stated.

Later, the victim opened up about other incidents involving Rhoden. The alleged victim told that around the beginning or the middle of March, Rhoden sexually assaulted her in the Live Well parking lot, the affidavit stated. She said that Rhoden pulled up beside her because he knows where she works out, the affidavit stated.

After Rhoden got into the passenger seat of the woman’s car and tried to convince her to work out with him and left when the woman turned him down, the victim went inside the health club and worked out by herself for several hours.

According to the affidavit, Rhoden was waiting for her when she went outside. The alleged victim said that she put her bag in her car, and then Rhoden physically pulled her out of her vehicle and put her in the backseat of the truck he was driving, the affidavit stated.

Rhoden then allegedly pulled the victim’s pants down and violently sexually assaulted her. The alleged victim screamed for help, but no one heard her, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim said after the sexual assault, Rhoden told her, “If you get me in trouble, I swear to God ...,” the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim told the Lufkin PD corporal that based on Rhoden’s comments and his past interactions with the police, nothing would happen to him, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, a forensic examination of the alleged victim’s phone turned up a texting conversation with Rhoden in which she confronted him about the sexual assault and he seemed to admit that he did it, the affidavit stated.

In addition, Rhoden allegedly sent the woman nude pictures of himself, along with links to pornographic websites after he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

