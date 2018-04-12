Jasper native who stole $600K from Grand Prairie ISD sentenced to 3 years in federal prison

Earlier this year, a U.S. District Judge sentenced a Jasper native who stole more than $600,000 from Grand Prairie ISD to three years and a month in a federal prison.More >>
Earlier this year, a U.S. District Judge sentenced a Jasper native who stole more than $600,000 from Grand Prairie ISD to three years and a month in a federal prison.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he stalked a woman and then sexually assaulted her in the parking lot of a health club.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he stalked a woman and then sexually assaulted her in the parking lot of a health club.More >>
A strong storm system will make its way into Texas Friday with a cold front that will push through the East Texas area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.More >>
A strong storm system will make its way into Texas Friday with a cold front that will push through the East Texas area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.More >>
Federal and state agencies that make conservation their business worked hard today to spark the same interest among area high school students.More >>
Federal and state agencies that make conservation their business worked hard today to spark the same interest among area high school students.More >>
Two suspects were caught early on Wednesday, but Wade Jones evaded escape until early Wednesday evening.More >>
Two suspects were caught early on Wednesday, but Wade Jones evaded escape until early Wednesday evening.More >>