First Alert: Severe weather threat heightened on Friday afternoon

It is shaping up to be an active weather day for many parts of East Texas on Friday as many of the ingredients are coming together to provide a severe weather outbreak across our region.

At this time, our KTRE viewing is still under a "medium" risk for severe weather, which is a level two out of four on our severe risk scale. Due to the volatile nature of this storm combined with the time of the day these storms may erupt, it is very possible that parts of our area may be upgraded to a “high” risk for severe weather later today or tomorrow.

This notable risk for severe weather is why we have a First Alert Weather Day in place for this Friday afternoon and evening.

The setup with this particular storm will be a bit different from the storm system that impacted our region last Friday evening. This time, we may see two rounds of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rather than one.

The first round, or window of opportunity to see severe storms, will be in the afternoon hours along and ahead of the dryline.

It should be noted that these storms will not be widespread, but where they do form, they will more than likely be severe, capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including large hail, damaging winds, and even a few, isolated tornadoes.

A second line of storms will then fill in and move into the Piney Woods late Friday night as the actual surface cold front pushes into our area during the late night and overnight hours. The main threat within the squall line will be damaging winds over 60 mph.

Since the storms will be moving through at a rapid pace, the rainfall potential will be around one-to-two inches, which will limit the overall flood threat.

These storms will be exiting into Louisiana and the upper Texas coast early Saturday morning, which will lead to clearing skies and a cool, but mostly sunny weekend.

With the tornado threat a bit higher for this particular storm setup on Friday afternoon, please make sure you have a way to get notified of threatening weather on Friday, should any warnings be issued for your particular area.

One of the best ways to monitor the where you live and receive those severe weather alerts is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts we provide, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called KTRE First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall, you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.