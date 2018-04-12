Restaurant Report - Angelina County -04/12/18

Long John Silver’s at 112 S. Timberland: 10 demerits for personal drinks not stored separately from food prep area, general clean of vent hoods and equipment in food prep area needed, bare wood in dry storage area needed to be painted, damaged ceiling tiles, missing caving and floor tiles, damaged walls, exterior needed repairs, weather-stripping needed, food handler certifications not up to date, damaged container near drive-thru window needed to be replaced, lighting needed in walk-in freezer, fountain drink nozzles needed to be cleaned, rusting shelf over three-compartment sink needed to be repaired or replaced, expand-a-foam in food prep area, and walk-in cooler racks needed to be repaired.

Kibbles Shaved Ice at 2109 W. Frank: 7 demerits for screen door needed to be repaired, hands not properly washed at designated hand sink, general clean needed for reach-in cooler, personal items not in designated area, and damaged cutting boards, and food manager not on site.

Courtyard Marriott at 2130 S. First: 6 demerits for general clean needed at hand sink, improper date marking, single-service items stored near toxic items, general clean needed in bar area, FM certification not posted, missing ceiling tiles, and old rodent traps needed to be removed.

Jack in the Box at 1902 E. Denman: 6 demerits for ice machine needed to be cleaned, walk-in freezer door needed to be repaired, fountain drink dispenser needed to be cleaned, disposable towels needed in restrooms for opening doors, vent hoods needed to be cleaned, bun toasters needed to be cleaned, damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired, and lawn area not maintained.

Sake Café at 1905 Tulane Drive: 6 demerits for stacked food containers didn’t have lids, scoops with handles needed, hand sinks not used for hand washing only.

Lufkin High School at 309 S. Medford: 4 demerits for walk-in cooler fan vents needed to be cleaned, general clean of walk-in freezer thermostat cover needed, and ice dispenser at front checkout line needed to be cleaned.

Bonner Elementary at 536 FM 3258: 0 demerits.

Burley Primary at 502 Joyce Lane: 0 demerits.

Peavy Primary at 10920 Highway 94 West: 0 demerits.

Central Elementary at 8578 U.S. Highway 69 North: 0 demerits.