Proposed legislation about vehicle warning devices could save lives

Vehicular heatstroke reminders were launched nationwide this week, but federal legislation designed to prevent such deaths is still pending.

Most daycare facilities use lifesaving technology, but it takes proposed legislation for it to be used on a larger scale.

For more than 10 years, Kenya burton has transported children in daycare.

"Do we have our seatbelts buckle? And we're going to keep our hands to ourselves,” Bruton said the kids in her care.

She's never left a child in a vehicle, but if she should ever do so, she'll know it right away, thanks to a mandatory warning device required by Texas state law.

"We all have our vans that were purchased from 2013 forward,” said Lisa King, the president of the county child welfare board and a daycare owner. And they all have a reminder."

However, the proposed legislation in the Hot Cars Act of 2017 that wants all new passenger motor vehicles to be equipped with a child safety alert system is still pending.

“We have the technology,” King said. “It's rather we as a society want to mandate that upon one another to prevent these children's deaths."

Other prevention measures have been pushed into the private sector. All new cars will include backup cameras by May of 2018 in an effort to prevent deadly back-over accidents.

"Technology advances, and the newer the vehicle, the more customers expect out of them,” said Daniel Manley, a sales professional. Backup camera really seems like a standard feature that is going to be included in the newer vehicles."

Children are taught about the advantages of seatbelts.

"It holds me in,” a child said.

Seat alarms and backup cameras may become just as familiar to the youngsters. Until then, Bruton welcomes the technology that helps keep kids safe.

