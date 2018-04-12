City of Lufkin competes to win $20,000 for park updates

The City of Lufkin is partnering with Angelina Beautiful Clean in a competition that could bring improvements to the city's parks.

The National Recreation and Park Association and Disney are giving the winning city $20,000 for a park project.

Lufkin has sixteen parks, but Jennifer La Corte with Angelina Beautiful Clean said Morris Frank Park and Kiwanis Park are the most popular with residents.

And, that's why those locations would receive upgrades if Lufkin wins the park grant competition.

"With that much foot traffic there's a lot of things that could use improvements, so that's what the money would go towards," La Corte said. "Drinking fountains, fixing roadways, and walkways and just really highly used areas."

Even though the competition is nationwide, past winners have included cities with a population similar to Lufkin's.

La Corte said that fixing up parks helps bring more employers to town.

"By beautifying something, we actually help quality of life and economic development," La Corte said.

And that is a win for everyone who loves being outside

"I come to the park to relax. It's the one place in life that I've found that people aren't stressed from work," said park-goer, Terry Gould. "They just come here and enjoy their families."

The winner is decided based on the city with the most user votes online.

To vote, residents can go to the NRPA website and vote everyday, until April 30.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.