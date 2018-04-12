Grapeland ISD relives former band directors death

Students and staff at Grapeland ISD are re-living the tragedy of learning about the death of former band director Perry Frank.More >>
The City of Lufkin is partnering with Angelina Beautiful Clean in a competition that could bring improvements to the city's parks.More >>
Vehicular heatstroke reminders were launched nationwide this week, but federal legislation designed to prevent such deaths is still pending.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he stalked a woman and then sexually assaulted her in the parking lot of a health club.More >>
It is shaping up to be an active weather day for many parts of East Texas on Friday afternoon.More >>
