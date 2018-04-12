Angelina All-Stars looking to dazzle the crowd in Pineywoods Showdown

Angelina All-Stars coach JT McManus is trying something different in his game plan for the 10th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.

"I am not really use to letting the guys run down the floor like this,"McManus said.

In fact running a fast paced offense is new to even his players.

"It is a different style of play and is going to be more fun," Lufkin Senior Chris Thompson said. "We are just going to throw oops and play our game."

With so much offensive talent, McManus had no other choice. His team could go down as one of the best in showdown history. Normally the game is reserved for the best 12 seniors in the county but this year the team was opened up to the best 14 players.

"I think across the board for both teams this is probably the most evenly matched team I can remember," McManus said. "Our biggest problem will be to get them the amount of time they are used to and want to play. That is just what happens in these games."

The players don't mind the cut in minutes and understand the talent they are dealing with.

"I think it comes down to whoever is hot and to just get them the ball and let them do work" Diboll senior Dominique Guy said.



Angelina leads the overall series 7-2. One of the losses came last year and the other was in 2014 which was coached by McManus.

