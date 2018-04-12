Central's Dewitz commits to Angelina College

After a stellar career at Central High School, Riley Dewitz will not be going far for college.

On Thursday, the senior committed to Angelina College for basketball. Dewitz was one of the top players in East Texas and finished his career with 2,368 points. Dewitz is also in the Texas record books as he has a top 10 spot in three pointers made with over 300.

"I can bring scoring," Dewiz said. "I can spread the floor with my three point shooting. I feel like this is really rewarding after putting in all the time in my [high school] career."

The senior will join a staff that he believes can improve his game.

"I really like coach Manary," Dewitz said. "He was an NBA development guy which is really cool so hopefully he can make me the best player possible."

Dewitz said it is no guarantee that he will start at Angelina College and he likes it that way.

"I am going to have to earn my spot out there," Dewitz said. "It will be fun. The campus is just down the road from my house so it will be good to have family and friends get to watch me."

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.