Lufkin family reacts to news of Tyler nurse charged with murder

As the news continues to spread across Deep East Texas of a Tyler nurse accused of tampering with multiple patients' arterial lines while working as a nurse at a hospital, the family of the 2008 murder victims of a similar tragedy said this scenario is all too familiar.

It was 10 years ago when a former Lufkin dialysis nurse was accused of killing patients by injecting their bloodstreams with chlorine bleach.

Kim Saenz was convicted of murdering Cora Bryant who was a patient at the DaVita Dialysis center in Lufkin, as well as four others.

Bryant's daughter, Angela Scott, and her siblings are reacting to the news of Davis, who's accused of murdering patients at a Tyler heart hospital.

"The anger that I had 10 years ago when we found out about my mom, that anger all came back," Scott said. "I mean it was just unbearable; I was so angry and I'm still angry cause how dare you decide somebody's fate, how dare you decide who lives and and who dies? How dare you decide how somebody is going to leave this world? You know that's wrong. You don't have the authority to do that."

In 2012, a month long trial took place at the Angelina County Courthouse where Saenz was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of five people, and injuring five others.

