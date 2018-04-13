Wreck involving an 18-wheeler that caught fire slows Hwy 59 at Neches River Bridge

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler that caught fire is slowing traffic on Highway 59 in Angelina County.

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash around 6 a.m., Friday.

Officials say an 18-wheeler was traveling north on Highway 59 when it reportedly struck the guardrail of the Neches River Bridge south of Farm-to-Market Road 1818 and caught fire.

Both northbound lanes of traffic have been shut down. Northbound traffic is being rerouted to the southbound lanes, creating two-way traffic.

Motorists should slow down and prepare for delays in the area.

No one was injured in the crash.

