Lufkin driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after early morning crash with motorcycle

An East Texas man has been charged with killing a motorcyclist after an early morning wreck.

Jesse Antonio Huerta, 30, of Lufkin, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury or death following the incident that occurred around 1 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South Medford Drive.

An 18-wheeler driver, that witnessed the wreck, told officers that the victim, who was on a motorcycle, was in front of him, southbound on Loop 287 in the center lane when Huerta passed the 18-wheeler in a Ford Fusion and switched lanes on top of the motorcycle near the Denman Avenue exit.

The 18-wheeler driver tried to keep Huerta on the scene, but Huerta fled on foot.

Huerta attempted to hide in a wooded area nearby but was quickly located after officers arrived.

The victim died at the scene.

Huerta remains in the Angelina County Jail. As of 9 a.m. his bond had not been set.

