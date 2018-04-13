Lufkin driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after early morning crash with motorcycle

On Wednesday, a Houston jury awarded $39.7 million verdict to a man who was injured in a fire and an explosion that occurred at a Georgia-Pacific plant in Corrigan on April 26, 2014.More >>
On Wednesday, a Houston jury awarded $39.7 million verdict to a man who was injured in a fire and an explosion that occurred at a Georgia-Pacific plant in Corrigan on April 26, 2014.More >>
A man has been charged with killing a motorcyclist after an early morning wreck.More >>
A wreck involving an 18-wheeler that caught fire is slowing traffic on a major Deep East Texas highway.More >>
The weather is expected to get very active today. Before noon, some light scattered rain is expected to track into East Texas.More >>
It was 10 years ago, when a former Lufkin dialysis nurse was accused of killing patients by injecting their bloodstreams with chlorine bleach.More >>