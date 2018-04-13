First Alert: Severe storms likely in parts of our area later today and tonight

It is shaping up to be an active weather day for many parts of East Texas on this Friday afternoon and evening as many of the ingredients are coming together to provide a severe weather outbreak across our region.

At this time, our KTRE viewing area is still under a "medium" risk for severe weather, which is a level two out of four on our severe risk scale. There is a heightened or “high” risk for severe weather for much of the Arklatex region, just off to our northeast.

This notable risk for severe weather is why we have a First Alert Weather Day in place for today.

With severe thunderstorms likely in some part of our KTRE viewing area later today, a Tornado Watch has been issued for several of our Deep East Texas counties until 10 p.m. tonight. Those counties include Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby.

The first round, or window of opportunity to see severe storms, will be later this afternoon, along and ahead of the dryline.

It should be noted that these storms will not be widespread, but where they do form, they will more than likely be severe, capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including large hail, damaging winds, and even a few, isolated tornadoes.

A second line of storms will then fill in and move into the Piney Woods late tonight and during the overnight hours as the actual surface cold front pushes into our area. The main threat within the squall line will be damaging winds over 60 mph.

Since the storms will be moving through at a rapid pace, the rainfall potential will be around one-to-two inches, which will limit the overall flood threat.

These storms will be exiting into Louisiana and the upper Texas coast early Saturday morning, which will lead to clearing skies and a cool, but mostly sunny weekend.

With the tornado threat a bit higher for this particular storm setup today, please make sure you have a way to get notified of threatening weather, should any warnings be issued for your particular area.

One of the best ways to monitor the where you live and receive those severe weather alerts is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts we provide, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

If you do not have a smartphone, we also have another FREE service called KTRE First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall, you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.

Related story: National weather service issues tornado watches for East Texas counties

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.