1 person in custody after high-speed chase through eastern Nacogdoches County

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase that occurred in eastern Nacogdoches County Friday afternoon.

Pct. 4 Constable David Stone said the suspect has been identified as Dustin Paul Hurst, 30. Stone said that staff at the Nacogdoches County Jail are still in the process of booking Hurst into the facility.

Stone said he expects multiple felony charges to be filed against Hurst, including aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Hurst allegedly fled from one of Stone’s deputy constables who went to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle. Stone said he and his deputy constables, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were all involved in the chase.

Stone said that Hurst swerved toward law enforcement officers several times during the chase. The constable also said that Hurst managed to avoid the tire spikes law enforcement officers deployed.

A short time after Hurst lost his law enforcement pursuers, one of Stone’s deputy constables located him again on a back road. Stone said Hurst was taken into custody after the suspect wrecked his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 443 and County Road 445.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said that the chase started on CR 503 and continued on State Highway 7. Bridges said the pursuit went through

Chireno before Hurst wrecked his vehicle on a county road.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.