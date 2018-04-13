Lone Star Legislative Summit in Nacogdoches attracts over 400 guests

Governor Greg Abbott was keynote speaker at Lone Star Legislative Summit. His speech focused on energy and he provided insight on school safety. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Lone Star Legislative Summit has wrapped up at Stephen F. Austin State University, and it’s already being deemed to be the most successful gathering yet.

The event calls on state lawmakers when the Texas Legislature is not in session.

More than 400 business leaders, municipal officials, legislators, and even Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were in attendance.

State Representative Travis Clardy and State Senator Robert Nichols host the event as a way to bring Austin to their constituents.

"These are good, smart qualified people talented people who really have a passion and love for Texas and that's what drives us to do this,” Clardy said.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for not just the public, but for the businesses and members to listen to the thoughts of other members,” Nichols said. “During the legislative session, we don't really get to sit down and talk.”

The summit, which had a bipartisan guest list, was sponsored by the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce.

