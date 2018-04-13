Diboll PD seeking public's help in finding bank robbery suspect

The Diboll Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed the Commercial bank in Diboll Friday afternoon.

According to a post on the Diboll Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect was armed when he robbed the bank at about 3:35 p.m. Friday.

The suspect was described as a black man who was wearing a Just Do It Hoodie and dark-colored shorts. The man was seen leaving Weber Street towards Hendrix Street in a mid-sized, four-door car.

“If anyone happened to have seen someone matching this suspect, please contact Diboll PD at (936) 829-5586,” the Facebook post stated.

