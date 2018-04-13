Angelina County students prepare for county fair

We’re less than a week away from the Angelina County Fair and many Deep East Texas students are preparing for the youth competition.

Many participants said they're ready to show off their hard work.

“It’s been a really big adventure,” said participant Will Stafford.

Stafford will be competing in the county fair for the first time this year.

He's been raising four Californian Rabbits to present in the market competition.

“If they don't have water then they won't eat and they won't be hydrated. I definitely have to put water in daily,” Stafford said.

The county fair is one way for students to receive scholarship money as well.

“Our auction ran about $420,000 last year giving away $10,000 in scholarships to our local seniors,” said administrator Kody Jenkins.

High school students have the option to participate in the agriculture mechanical selection.

“I mean I’ve stayed up here many days after school and many weekends painting and building parts for it,” said participant Riley Oats.

Oats built a trailer and also a wood splitter he plans to give to his dad.

Another high school student, Jennings Sanders, has competed in the livestock segment since third grade, but this will be his first year participating in agriculture mechanical.

“It's my last year doing any of it so it's kind of sad and kind of happy at the same time,” Sanders said.

But younger students like Stafford are ready to compete for yours to come.

“It's a big responsibility, but I really think that people should do it,” said Stafford.

The fair starts on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 and ends on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

