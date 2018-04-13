Central Softball takes down Woodville, claims district title

The Central Lady Bulldogs battled the weather and a tough Woodville team to claim their first outright district title since 2013.

The team's battled through several rain delays and in the end Central won 6-2. The team is currently 11-0 in district with one game left next Tuesday.

"We came in with a goal of being champ," first-year head coach Kurtis Acosta said. "Accomplishing that was hard work from the girls and they have responded to every challenge you put in front of them."

The team was also honoring their seniors; Carmen Acosta, Jaryn Sprinkle, Blyss Johnson Alyssa Massingill.

"Winning on senior night was special," Acosta said. "It was going to be special. Winning was icing on top of the cake."

The team will play a warm up game next weekend before heading into the playoffs.

The girls are heating up at the perfect time," Acosta said. "You don’t want to peak early. You want to be feeling good at this time. I feel good about a series once we get to the playoffs. We are a pretty well rounded team. I like offense and defense and we have been lights out on the mound."

