Nacogdoches All-Stars looking to make it two in a row over Angelina in Pineywoods Showdown

The Nacogdoches All-Stars are looking to keep their winnings ways up in the annual Pineywoods Showdown.

Angelina County leads the overall series 7-2 but Nacogdoches won the game last year. To do that they will need to stop a talented Angelina team that will put on a dunk contest if you let them.

"We are going to have to play at our pace," coach Chase Phillips said. "We are going to have to use our skills and try to slow it down."

The team is using their practice time to gel and get used to playing together.

"You grow up for four years playing with the same guys but is different because you all come together and play for one game," Rushing senior Austin Davis

The players are not worried about what their opponents are bringing. They know what they can do.

"We are not looking at that," Garrison senior Justin Garcia said. "We are going to play good hard fundamental basketball."

"I have seen all of them play and they are good, but if we can play good we will get them," Central Heights senor Jacob Street said.

The team is very diverse. Some players are set for college ball while others will go on to play other sports. Zach Butler chose a different path, leaving his first love behind for the love of his country.

"This is it for me," Butler said. "I will be going to the Navy. I will deploy on July 2 to Chicago. There is nothing better than to fight for my country and serving all the people of the United States."

The game between the two counties will be on April 19 at Central Heights High School. The game will start after the girls game ends. Their game starts at 6 pm. Admission is $5. All the money will go to local charities.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.