Power outages reported across Deep East Texas - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Power outages reported across Deep East Texas

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -

Severe storms brought widespread outages to Deep East Texas overnight Friday.

Houston County Electric Cooperative reported outages in multiple counties. To see an outage map, click here.

As of 12:25 a.m. Saturday, outages were reported as follows:

  • Angelina County - 276
  • Houston County - 8,685
  • Trinity County - 2,408

