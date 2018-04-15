Angelina County game wardens rescue two people at Lake Sam Rayburn

Two people have been rescued after their boat took in water from waves due the high winds.

Game Warden James Barge says the boat started experiencing engine problems on Saturday at 11 a.m by the State Highway 147 near Mud Creek, commonly known at Peckerwood Point.

Game wardens rescued the two people by boat who were found safe. Barge says it was difficult to get to the bank, so a life ring and ropes were used to pull the two people through the water and bring them onto a boat.

Barge says both were wearing life jackets and reports no one was injured.

