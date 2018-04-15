Early morning crash in Nacogdoches leaves one dead

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a one vehicle fatal crash approximately 10 miles west of Nacogdoches on Sunday.

Sergeant David Hendry with DPS said preliminary investigation shows a 2003 Pontiac car traveling East on State Highway 7 drove off the road and struck a culvert before overturning. The wreck happened at 5:30 a.m.

DPS identified driver of the Pontiac as Jose Ramirez, 43, from Nacogdoches.

DPS said Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace.

DPS reports the wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.