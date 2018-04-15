Early morning crash in Nacogdoches leaves one dead

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a one vehicle fatal crash approximately 10 miles west of Nacogdoches on Sunday. Sergeant David Hendry with DPS said preliminary investigation shows a 2003 Pontiac car which was traveling East on State Highway 7 drove off the road and struck a culvert before overturning. The wreck happened at 5:30 a.m. DPS identified driver of the Pontiac as Jose Ramirez, 43, from Nacogdoches. DPS said Ram...More >>
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a one vehicle fatal crash approximately 10 miles west of Nacogdoches on Sunday. Sergeant David Hendry with DPS said preliminary investigation shows a 2003 Pontiac car which was traveling East on State Highway 7 drove off the road and struck a culvert before overturning. The wreck happened at 5:30 a.m. DPS identified driver of the Pontiac as Jose Ramirez, 43, from Nacogdoches. DPS said Ram...More >>
Two people have been rescued after their boat took in water from waves due the high winds. Game Warden James Barges says the boat started experiencing engine problems on Saturday at 11 a.m by the State Highway 147 near Mud Creek, commonly known at Peckerwood Point. Game wardens rescued the two people by boat who were found safe. Barge says it was difficult to get to the bank, so a life ring and ropes were used to pull the two people through the wat...More >>
Two people have been rescued after their boat took in water from waves due the high winds. Game Warden James Barges says the boat started experiencing engine problems on Saturday at 11 a.m by the State Highway 147 near Mud Creek, commonly known at Peckerwood Point. Game wardens rescued the two people by boat who were found safe. Barge says it was difficult to get to the bank, so a life ring and ropes were used to pull the two people through the wat...More >>
Veterinarians in East Texas are seeing an increased amount of dogs coming into exams with canine distemper.More >>
Veterinarians in East Texas are seeing an increased amount of dogs coming into exams with canine distemper.More >>
Oncor is reporting nearly 20,000 homes are without power at this time in Angelina County.More >>
Oncor is reporting nearly 20,000 homes are without power at this time in Angelina County.More >>