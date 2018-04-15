1 person suffers gunshot wounds after overnight confrontation at Lufkin club

Deputies with Angelina County Sheriff's office responded to a call with reports of a shooting on Sunday at club Annie Mae's located in the Cedar Grove area.

Captain Alton Lenderman said the shots were fired after a confrontation took place on the dance floor between two women at 2 a.m. during a birthday party. He said more people started getting involved in the confrontation when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Lenderman said one was shot in the leg with non-life threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

One person suffered minor injuries as a result of an assault and one woman was knocked down during the confrontation, according to Lenderman.

Lenderman says at the moment deputies are working to pinpoint a suspect and identify the shooter.

Investigation remains on-going.

