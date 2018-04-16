Lufkin's McCoy leads Aggies team in spring season with top academic award

The Texas a&M Aggies wrapped up their 2018 spring season this past Saturday in College Station with the annual maroon vs white spring game. Lufkin's Erik McCoy was a dominating part of the game.

The center has become a role player on the Aggies offensive line. McCoy has proven himself to be a leader on the field and off the field as well.

After the game, McCoy was honored with the Academic Excellence Award. McCoy was joined by Dan Moore Jr, Keldrick Carper, Keeath Magee and Branden Mann in getting the award.

McCoy and the Aggies open up their 2018 regular season on August 30 at home against Northwestern State.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.