Shelby County grand jury indicts woman accused in husband's stabbing death

A Shelby County grand jury indicted a Joaquin woman who is accused in the March 5, 2017 stabbing death of her husband earlier this year.

Lisa Cordova was among the 44 people that were indicted by the Shelby County grand jury. According to paperwork East Texas News obtained Monday, Cordova was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday night. SCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on County Road 3490.

When the SCSO deputies arrived on the scene, they found Michael Lane Cordova, 52, of Joaquin lying in a bed, and he had multiple stab wounds to the left side of his abdomen, left thigh, and left ankle.

Lisa Cordova. Michael’s wife, told the deputies that the two of them got into an argument after he went to a fish fry and drank alcohol, the press release stated.

“Lisa stated Michael was abusive to her and kicked her out of the bed,” the press release stated. “She stated she then grabbed a knife from the top of a nearby cabinet and stabbed the knife toward Michael. Lisa stated she was unable to see Michael because the room was dark, but that she did not believe she ever made contact with the victim.”

However, Lisa Cordova also told the SCSO deputies that her husband said, “You got me.” She also told authorities that she went to watch television after it appeared that Michael Cordova was done fighting, the press release stated.

According to the press release, the couple’s grown son came home after the fight. Lisa Cordova told the SCSO deputies that she put her son, who was also intoxicated, in the bed with his father. The son told the deputies that his mother woke him up sometime later to tell him that his father was dead.

Justice of the Peace Margie Anderson pronounced the victim dead at 12:01 a.m. on March 6, 2017.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.