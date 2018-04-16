Affidavit: Suspect in high-speed chase near Chireno swerved toward officers

An arrest affidavit revealed new details in the high-speed chase that occurred in eastern Nacogdoches County on Friday afternoon.

During the chase, the suspect swerved around a spike strip and veered toward law enforcement officers.

Dustin Paul Hurst, 30, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two first-degree felony aggravated assault against a public servant charges, a state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge, a Class B misdemeanor reckless driving charge, and a Class C misdemeanor failure to ID charge.

Collectively, Hurst’s bond amount has been set at $48,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Precinct 4 deputy constable spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned residence at about 2:31 p.m. Friday. The vehicle was found running, and there were two people inside.

When the deputy constable spoke to the two occupants of the vehicle, he recognized Hurst from past dealings he had had with the man. Hurst allegedly said he didn’t have his ID and provided the deputy constable with another name.

While the deputy constable was speaking to the passenger in the vehicle, Hurst climbed into the passenger seat, put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene, the affidavit stated. By then, other deputy constables had arrived on the scene, and they gave chase with their lights and sirens activated.

According to the affidavit, Hurst traveled at a high rate of speed along County Road 503 toward State Highway 21 East. Once Hurst got to Highway 21, he headed east, and at times, his speed was allegedly more than 100 mph.

Hurst turned onto CR 313 and traveled to CR 311, where he continued toward State Highway East, the affidavit stated. While Hurst was heading east on Highway 7 at a high rate of speed, he was seen passing vehicles on the shoulder in an unsafe manner, the affidavit stated.

Later, Hurst allegedly turned onto FM 95 and headed toward Chireno. He then headed back toward Highway 21.

Nacogdoches County authorities attempted to stop Hurst with a spike strip on FM 95, but he dodged around it and swerved toward law enforcement officers, the affidavit stated.

Sometime later, Hurst was caught on CR 445 after he wrecked the vehicle in a ditch, the affidavit stated.

Pct. 4 Constable David Stone said he and his deputy constables, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were all involved in the chase.

