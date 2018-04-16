Indictments: Shelbyville woman stole items, goats, identifying documents from home

A Shelby County grand jury indicted a 45-year-old woman who is accused of entering an elderly man’s home on Dec. 6, 2017, and stealing a boat motor, a laptop computer, handsaw, a drill, a sander, a grinder, a flat-screen TV, and numerous other tools.

The woman is also accused of stealing numerous goats from the man and taking his passport, driver’s license, bank account information, and vehicle registration documentation.

Andrea Janise Chadwick, of Shelbyville, is still being held in the Shelby County Jail a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, a second-degree felony fraudulent use of identifying information charge, a third-degree felony theft charge, and a state-jail felony theft of livestock charge.

Collectively, Chadwick’s bail amount has been set at $55,000.

According to the text of one the indictments, Chadwick entered the home of an elderly man without permission and stole a laptop computer, a blue suitcase, queen-size sheet sets, chainsaws, a Yamaha boat motor, a flat-screen TV, a hand saw, a drill, a grinder, and other tools with a combined estimated value between $2,500 and $30,000.

On that same date, Chadwick also allegedly stole numerous goats from the man. She is also accused of taking his passport, Texas driver’s license, bank account information, and vehicle registration paperwork, according to the text of one of the indictments.

