Shelby County grand jury indicts man for sexually assaulting child

A Shelby County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 17 on June 21, 2017.

Luis Alberto Ruiz, of Center, was among the 44 people that the Shelby County grand jury indicted for second-degree felony sexual assault of a child and third-degree felony failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements when it met in January. According to the text of his indictments, his collective bond amount was set at $55,000.

Ruiz has been released from the Shelby County jail since his arrest.

According to the text of one of Ruiz’ indictments, he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17 on June 21, 2017. The other indictment stated that he failed or refused to register as a sex offender in Shelby County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online sex offender register, Ruiz was convicted of sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person on Feb. 18, 2011, and he was sentenced to two years of juvenile probation.

In an unrelated case, the Shelby County jury also indicted Erik Christopher Killen, 40, of Center, for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Killen is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 on Nov. 18, 2016.

