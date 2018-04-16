Affidavit: Vidor woman exposed her children, ages 3, 2, to meth

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Vidor woman in connection with allegations that she exposed her two children, ages 3 and 2, to methamphetamines.

Caroline Rosalyes Stone was booked into the Jasper County Jail on a second-degree felony abandon or endanger a child charge. She has since posted a $25,000 bail amount and has been released from the jail.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Monday, Child Protective Services contacted a lieutenant with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office about a case involving Stone’s two children on Feb. 22.

CPS has investigated Stone and her children’s father several times for allegations of child abuse, the affidavit stated. Stone was drug-tested in July of 2017, and her results allegedly came back positive for the presence of amphetamines and meth.

Her children, ages 3 and 2, tested positive for meth as well, the affidavit stated.

“It is believed these children have been exposed to narcotics while in the care and custody of their mother, Caroline Stone,” the affidavit stated. “Caroline’s children have been in foster care since this incident.”

The JCSO lieutenant obtained the probable cause affidavit on March 27.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.