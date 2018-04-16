Shelbyville ISD kids dress up as East Texas idol contestant

Children and teachers put on the signature long hair and denim to show support for the East Texas American Idol contestant Cade Foehner.

The musician is a graduate of Shelbyville High School, and the school district wanted to show their support in his journey to become the next American Idol.

"We're trying to make sure that he knows that back here at home, we're just giving him our 100 percent support and just really wanting him to do a great job and he's really making us proud," said Karen Taylor, a fifth-grade teacher.

Voting for American Idol begins on Sunday April 22.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.