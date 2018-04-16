Lufkin woman left with damage after thunderstorm

Days after severe weather hit the Pineywoods area, clean up continues for a Lufkin woman who said the downed trees in her yard have only added to recent hardships.



Marvie Moore said it first started off with small limbs hitting her roof, but those limbs turned into tree branches.

“A big, big noise hit and the air conditioner flew in my bed. I looked up, and I was looking directly outside,” Moore said.

In addition to the damage to her home, Moore is dealing with a recent tragedy.

Her daughter, Tiaji Moore, was one of the survivors of a wreck that left four people dead.

“They are about to release her from the hospital, and I need to get this place in shape,” said Moore.

But Moore is not alone with this task; her two neighbors have helped her.

“She's our neighbor plain and simple. It’s good to help those in need,” said neighbor Jim Crocker.

Crocker and his wife Barbara brought coffee and treats to Moore’s home and even opened up their doors for her and her kids.

“There's nothing that I can physically do for her today or even Saturday. You do what you can do to help other folks out,” Crocker said.

And Moore is hoping more people will lend a hand.

“I would appreciate it if people would pitch in and help me remove some of this debris and cut some of these logs up. That would really be a blessing,” Moore said.

Moore has also been in touch with her insurance company to get an estimate on the total amount of damage the storms caused.

If anyone would like to help out Ms. Moore please email your name and contact information to: AllKTREnewstips@KTRE.com

