Several departments battling fire in Hudson home, traffic blocked at Quail Valley, Post Oak

Several fire departments are on the scene of a house burning in Hudson.



Hudson, Fuller Springs, Central and Diboll fire departments are on the scene in the 700 block of Quail Valley Drive. Drivers should take note that Quail Valley Drive is blocked at Post Oak while the fire is battled. Lufkin FD came to assist, as did the sheriff's department.

According to Joe Burton, the fire marshal for Hudson, the call came in at 5:30. Firefighters arrived to see the garage and back of the house on fire.

Burton said the fire appears to have been accidental. The homeowner was doing some mechanical work in the garage and somehow the liquid accelerant he was using to clean with fell over and ignited when it came in touch with a hot motor he was working on.

As of 7 p.m., the fire is not completely out, but is under control. Burton said the fire traveled into the attic, and there is lot of water damage in the home as a result of firefighting efforts.



Everyone got out of the home safely, Chief Burton says.

