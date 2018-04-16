Lufkin preparing for area track meet

After a successful district track meet, the Lufkin Panthers are preparing for the area meet this coming Thursday.

Last week several athletes qualified for the meet that will take place in The Woodlands on Thursday :

Shot Put: Kurstyn Harden

Long Jump: Malik Jackson and Trey McDaniel

Discus: De'Dandre Houston

The 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams also qualified.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.