How to stay safe and informed during severe weather season

When a storm based warning is issued like the one in this image, you will get notified by both the app. and ThunderCall.

Tis the season for spring thunderstorms. The time frame of March through May outlines our severe weather season in East Texas.

When there is a threat for severe weather, our First Alert weather team will let you know about those threats as far in advance as we can by issuing or declaring a First Alert Weather Day for a particular day or time period where the weather could be disruptive.

When the event gets here, it is vital that you have more than one way to get those severe weather alert notifications, just in case your area gets placed under a flash flood, severe thunderstorm, or even worse, a tornado warning.

While many East Texans like to rely on sirens, that is not a good and reliable method. Sometimes they don't work and in many instances, you may not be able to hear them.

The best way to receive those severe weather alerts is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts we provide, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand. Just search KTRE First Alert in your app. store to make the free download.

If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called KTRE First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall, you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.

The great thing about these free tools we provide is that we will notify you when severe weather warnings are issued.

