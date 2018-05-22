SFA claims 5th straight Southland Conference Women's All-Sports Award

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department

FRISCO, TX (News Release) - In an announcement made Tuesday morning by the Southland Conference, Stephen F. Austin claimed its fifth-straight Southland Women's All-Sports award. The news was made official in a press release issued by the league office which also revealed the winners of the Southland Conference Commissioner's Cup and Men's All-Sports award.

Sam Houston State (157.5 points) claimed both the Commissioner's Cup and the Men's All-Sports award, edging out SFA (152 points) by 5.5 points for the former and snapping SFA's run of three consecutive Commissioner's Cup wins. The Bearkats now own the distinction of most Commissioner's Cups won with six while SFA is in second place all-time with five to its credit.

By receiving a Southland Conference regular-season title from volleyball as well as runner-up finishes by soccer, women's basketball, women's outdoor track & field and softball SFA accumulated 88.5 points to earn the Women's All-Sports award. That point total helped SFA edge out McNeese (80 points) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (76.5 points) to obtain its sixth Women's All-Sports award.

Of particular note was SFA's softball team which experienced a 14-game improvement from 2017 to 2018. The Ladyjacks posted a 31-24 mark, reaching the 30-win plateau for just the sixth time in their NCAA Division I history. Along the way, they claimed a runner-up finish in the Southland's regular season standings after finishing ninth in the league one season ago.

In the race for the Men's All-Sports award, SFA accumulated 63.5 points to finish third behind Sam Houston State (82 points) and McNeese (66.5 points).

The Commissioner's Cup and All-Sports Awards will be presented at the Southland Conference Honors Dinner on Tuesday, May 22 at the Westin Stonebriar Hotel in Frisco, Texas.



The Men's and Women's All-Sports trophies are awarded annually for men's and women's competition based on a 13-point system for all conference sports, with the Commissioner's Cup being awarded to the program with the most combined all-sports points.



Points are awarded from 13 to 1 according to place of finish in final conference standings in sports with regular seasons, or placement in conference championships for sports without regular seasons. If teams are tied in standings or placement, points for the given spots are distributed evenly. Points are awarded regardless of the number of teams that sponsor a given sport.

2017-18 Southland Conference Commissioner's Cup Standings

Institution | Men | Women | Total

Sam Houston State | 82 | 75.5 | 157.5

Stephen F. Austin | 63.5 | 88.5 | 152

McNeese | 66.5 | 80 | 146.5

Lamar | 63 | 74.5 | 137.5

Central Arkansas | 62 | 74.5 | 136.5

Abilene Christian | 54 | 70 | 124

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | 37 | 76.5 | 113.5

Incarnate Word | 53 | 52.5 | 105.5

Northwestern State | 42 | 56.5 | 98.5

Southeastern Louisiana | 58.5 | 38.5 | 97

Houston Baptist | 35 | 53.5 | 88.5

Nicholls | 44 | 36.5 | 80.5

New Orleans | 31.5 | 25 | 56.5